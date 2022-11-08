Keke Palmer is best known for being one of Hollywood’s funniest personalities, but in her most recent interview, she got candid about her sex life, revealing what her pornographic preferences are, and how she likes to be treated by a man in the bedroom.

Appearing on the Whoreible Decisions podcast on Monday (November 7), the Disney Channel alum said, “I only like girl-on-girl porn because it’s nice and beautiful. It’s the delicacy of the arrangement.”

Keke Palmer attends the 29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Palmer went on to note that she doesn’t like “all that rough stuff,” and she finds that “porn has ruined the idea of sex” for many people in this day and age where it’s so easily accessible.

When it comes to her own hookups, the 29-year-old revealed that, despite her “bossy in real time” nature, she tends to lean more on the submissive side of things. “I feel like, definitely, when I’m in an intimate space with someone, I’m very much so, like, ‘At your service,'” she admitted to the hosts.

The Nope actress also revealed that it’s not uncommon for her time in the bedroom to “turn into a rom-com” when asked if she’s into role-playing.

After the interview landed earlier this week, Palmer hopped on social media to share some clips, during which she described the experience of being so vulnerable about her intimate life as “fun.”

“Sex is a fun topic and it’s so awesome to hear other perspectives and how our sexual personality defers or is the same as what your outward personality is,” the former child star wrote. “It was fun sharing a piece of this part of myself.”

As Page Six notes, the Illinois-born starlet has kept her romantic relationships relatively private over the years. Back in 2021, however, she went public with fitness guru Darius Jackson.

“This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone,” she dished to Bustle earlier this year. “So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That’s a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life.”

Listen to Keke Palmer’s full appearance on the Whoreible Decisions podcast below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

