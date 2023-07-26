Keke Palmer Discusses Her Sexuality

Keke Palmer recently spoke about her sexuality and the impact it has had on her life during an interview on The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda. She explained to co-hosts Raven-Symoné and her wife, Miranda Maday, that coming to terms with her sexuality has allowed her to let love into her life.

“There was a moment in my life where I was like ya know, can I be myself? The moment where you overthink shit,” Palmer said on the show. “That’s not even me, why am I overthinking this? I guess you just get to the point where I want my life to be my own life.”

Keke Palmer With Darius Jackson

Palmer explained that, because she also liked guys, she could get along without opening up about the full extent of her sexuality. “There is like an unsaid thing that can make you feel — and because I liked guys too, I was kinda like, ‘Well, we don’t have to talk about it,'” the actress shared. “Because I like guys too, it was like that’s another extra thing that no one really has to know about. I don’t really have to live out.” She added: “I ultimately just feel like the acceptance of that part of myself, in general, was a part of my process of being able to have love in my life.”

Keke Palmer On The Impact Of Her Sexuality

Eventually, Palmer came out to her parents, who she says “never cared” and have been accepting of her since. “Sexuality and stuff like that, that was not even — my parents never even cared about something like that or talked about that,” she said. “And I know that by the time they saw how free of a spirit I was, and whoever I wanted to date, they were like, ‘Whoever cares.’ It was never anything that was in their mind.” Palmer most recently dated Darius Jackson, although their relationship status has been unclear since Jackson criticized her on social media for her attire at a recent Usher concert in Las Vegas.

