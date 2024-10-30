Keke Palmer Reveals How Her Darius Jackson Relationship Got "Out Of Control"

Formula One: Miami Grand Prix
May 5, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; American actor Keke Palmer poses before the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Keke Palmer says she was "speechless" after seeing Darius Jackson's viral post.

Keke Palmer sat down for a lengthy conversation with People published on Wednesday, reflecting on her relationship with Darius Jackson and their viral split which ended with allegations of domestic violence. The conversation began with her reaction to Jackson's viral post complaining about her dancing with Usher at his concert in Las Vegas.

She says she was at a photoshoot when she caught it and was "speechless" afterward. Jackson quickly faced backlash online and fired back with another post, reading: "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson Attend The Atlanta Film Festival

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 29: (L-R) Keke Palmer, Leo Jackson, and Darius Jackson attend the "Big Boss" Closing Night Screening during the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 29, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/WireImage)

“It got so out of control,” Palmer told the outlet. “The only way I knew how to bring order was through the court.” However, their issues started before the viral post, with Palmer admitting that, “having a baby was a big stressor." She also mentioned being in the public spotlight: “Not just with my romantic relationships, but with family and friends, it’s always become a burden. Too many voices get in. It can make everybody else not trust you. It’s hard to explain.”

Keke Palmer Speaks Out On Her Relationship With Darius Jackson

Check out Palmer's full interview with People below. At this point in her life, Palmer says she's forgiven Jackson. “I’m so proud of him and happy for him,” she said. “I feel very at ease now knowing things are under control.” Palmer's upcoming book, Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative, will be releasing on November 19. Be on the lookout for further updates on Keke Palmer on HotNewHipHop.

