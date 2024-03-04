Who Is Duke Riley? Keke Palmer's Rumored New Boo

Keke Palmer recently sparked dating rumors a few months after her public break-up with the father of her child. While the gossip is still unconfirmed at this time, several social media posts seem to indicate that the Nope actress is seeing Miami Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley. While many football fans are acutely aware of Riley's credentials, a number of Palmer's core base may not be familiar with the LSU alumnus. Here's a brief look into what we know of Riley and the alleged relationship between the NFL player and Keke Palmer.

Duke Riley Joined The Miami Dolphins In 2021

While he may not be a household name, Duke Riley has been with the Dolphins for several years. If he and Keke Palmer are in fact an item, they could be following in the A-lister footsteps of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, whose shared romance was the focus of a great deal of NFL attention this past football season. Before signing with the Dolphins, the Louisiana-born athlete played for the Atlanta Falcons and then the Philadelphia Eagles. The dating rumors began to circulate social media after a few fans shared a chance encounter with Keke Palmer online, with some eagle-eyed users spotting Riley in the background.

Shortly thereafter, Palmer shared a video to her Instagram which showed her vibing out to Duke Riley's rap song "Smooth Like Hitch." In the video, a fully-done-up Keke can be seen mouthing the flirtatious lyrics to the song, including lines like "I got money, you can call a n**** Mitch. I got hoes, and I'm smooth like I'm Hitch. And I know I can take a n**** b****. I got money, I got cars, I got clothes, I got hoes."

The Linebacker Recently Launched A Music Career

Though he is best known for his work in the NFL, Duke Riley also has dreams of making it as a recording artist. His track "Smooth Like Hitch" has been popping due in part to Keke Palmer's support of the single, though Riley currently has plans to release a slew of new tunes for his fans. The linebacker also serves as the co-owner of Rich Mind Studios, where artists can record, mix, and master their vocals in New Orleans.

Similarly, Keke Palmer has carved her niche primarily through her silver screen endeavors, although she also commands a thriving music career. If the duo truly share a romantic involvement, strategically featuring on each other's tracks could constitute a savvy crossover move, echoing the footsteps of renowned musical power couples like Jay-Z and Beyonce, Big Sean and Jhene Aiko, and Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz.

The Baller-Turned-Rapper Is Also A Committed Father

Keke Palmer's recent tumultuous split from her child's father, Darius Jackson, has resulted in the Hustlers actress gaining temporary legal and physical custody of their son. In contrast, Duke Riley possesses extensive experience in single parenthood, having fathered two sons and a daughter with his ex-partners. With any luck, the blended family will be able to come together harmoniously and create a warm welcoming environment. For now, all fans can do is sit back and wait for confirmation that the so-called romance is even moving forward.