Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson: Breaking Down Her Allegations

Keke Palmer and her now ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, once appeared to be the image of what a perfect relationship looks like, along with their son Leodis Andrellton Jackson. However, in the past few months, their relationship began to fall apart in front of the public eye. The scandal involving Jackson’s response to Keke Palmer’s appearance at Usher’s concert led to speculation over their relationship. But when Palmer filed court documents requesting a restraining order and sole custody of their child, the reality of their relationship left fans shocked.

Palmer recently sought legal protection against her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, alleging a series of disturbing incidents, including harassment and abuse. However, in the aftermath of the allegations, there have been a number of shocking claims that have emerged – leaked audio and text messages and security footage. Below, we’ll explore everything about Keke Palmer's allegations and court filing against Jackson.

Allegations Unveiled

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 29: (L-R) Keke Palmer, Leo Jackson, and Darius Jackson attend the "Big Boss" Closing Night Screening during the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 29, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/WireImage)

Palmer's allegations against Jackson are multifaceted and alarming. In her request for a restraining order, she claimed that on Nov. 5, Jackson trespassed into her home without consent, leading to a physical attack, per LA Times. She also claimed that she experienced “many instances of physical violence, including striking and grabbing me around the neck.”

Furthermore, she detailed a prior incident in February 2022 when Jackson allegedly exhibited jealousy and anger, resulting in physical harm to Palmer. Supported by surveillance footage and screenshots, Palmer highlighted a pattern of abusive behavior, including threats, destruction of property, and emotional manipulation.

Legal Battles And Social Media Drama

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Sharon Palmer (L) and her daughter, actress/singer Keke Palmer (R) attend the 3rd Annual Dove Self-Esteem Weekend in Times Square on October 5, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Charles Norfleet/Getty Images)

The legal battle intensified this week as Palmer's mother, Sharon, became involved with alarming claims against Jackson. Revealing that she feared for her daughter's life during the relationship, a leaked phone call, later retracted by TMZ, showcasing Sharon allegedly threatening to shoot Jackson out of concern for her daughter's safety. Radar Online reports that Sharon threatened to take legal action against Jackson for leaking the call under California consent law. this call seemingly precipitated a physical altercation between Jackson and Palmer, captured in surveillance footage submitted to support the restraining order.

Jackson, in response, denied the abuse allegations through sources close to him. He presented a different narrative, alleging that the confrontations stemmed from disagreements over the custody of their 8-month-old son, Leo, which escalated into heated arguments and altercations.

The Future: Legal Proceedings And Beyond

As the legal saga unfolds, the courts have granted a temporary restraining order against Jackson. Additionally, the court granted Keke Palmer sole custody of their son temporarily. As a result, Jackson must stay 100 yards away from Palmer and their son. The two will return for a hearing on December 5th, which aims to provide more clarity. At this point, Jackson has wiped out his Instagram page entirely while Keke Palmer remained mum on socials. We’ll continue to keep you posted on any more updates surrounding Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s legal actions.

