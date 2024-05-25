Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson Appear To Drop Domestic Violence Cases: Report

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10 (L-R) Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson attend Boss Featuring Keke Palmer terrace after party at The GRAMMY Museum on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca SappGetty Images for The Recording Academy)

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's court date is off the schedule.

Keke Palmer and her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, have reportedly dropped their domestic violence cases against one another, according to The Jasmine Brand. The two were scheduled to appear in court on July 16, 2024, but the outlet notes that the hearing is no longer on the docket. Palmer initially filed her lawsuit in 2023 while providing testimony, pictures, and footage as evidence to detail the alleged abuse.

In her initial filing, she claimed that Jackson “trespassed" into her home on November 5, and "threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police." In turn, the court awarded her a temporary restraining order. She also got sole custody of their son, Leodis "Leo" Adrellton.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 29: (L-R) Keke Palmer, Leo Jackson, and Darius Jackson attend the "Big Boss" Closing Night Screening during the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 29, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/WireImage)

The following month, Jackson fired back with a counter-lawsuit of his own, accusing Palmer of being the abusive one. He listed several alleged instances throughout their relationship while claiming she used both “physical and verbal abuse.” In January of this year, the two had a court date that was delayed to provide them time for “mediation in front of a private judge.” With the latest court date removed from the calendar, the status of the restraining order is unclear.

Looking ahead, Palmer recently wrote on Instagram that 2024 has been off to a great start. "I have never been so happy in my life!!" Palmer captioned a photo of herself on vacation. "Already 2024 has started off on the vibes I was looking for, more experiences and more enjoying what this beautiful world has to offer." Be on the lookout for further updates on Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson on HotNewHipHop.

