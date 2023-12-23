Darius Jackson Posts Baby Leodis After Seeking Keke Palmer Restraining Order

Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer began the year as a couple that fans were excited to hear more from as they navigated their journey into parenthood together. For the Chicago native, 2023 has helped her grow into the best, most confident version of herself, though we now know drama taking place with her baby daddy behind the scenes was holding her back from reaching even further greatness. The public found out about Jackon's jealous tendencies when Palmer attended Usher's Las Vegas residency and shared a romantic, theatrical moment with the R&B crooner.

Since then, the drama has only intensified, with cousin Keke filing a restraining order against Darius a few weeks ago. A judge granted her request after seeing evidence of the physical trainer putting his hands on his partner on numerous occasions. Interestingly, this week, Jackson hit back at his ex by accusing her of abuse in his restraining order filing, specifically noting instances of her choking and hitting him.

A Look at Darius Jackson's "Life Lately"

While waiting for his day in court with the 30-year-old, Jackson is keeping his growing following on Instagram up-to-date with his life. On Friday (December 22), he shared a new photo dump, beginning with a golden hour selfie, and an update on his weight (219.4 pounds) ahead of eating good this Christmas. We also see the young father looking dapper in a suit, posing in the mirror, and proudly holding his little boy.

While Leodis' father focuses on his mental health this holiday season, the young boy's mother, Keke Palmer, has some concerns of her own she's addressing on social media. As more Black actresses are speaking out about pay disparity in Hollywood, the Jump In! actress is making it known that, while her Virgo sun loves being acknowledged for the hard work she puts in, it's only because she has to that she stays so booked and busy. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

