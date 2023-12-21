Darius Jackson Seeks Restraining Order Against Keke Palmer Amid Abuse Allegations

Last month, Keke Palmer filed for a restraining order against Darius Jackson, the father of her child. She accused the fitness trainer of physical and emotional abuse, additionally filing for temporary sole custody of their son, Leodis. Earlier this month, things took an unexpected turn when he filed a motion alleging that the new mother had abused him on various occasions. Now, he's petitioning for his own domestic violence restraining order against Palmer, appearing in court today to file.

Jackson accuses Palmer of choking him, hitting him, and more. He further alleges that she's been verbally abusive, bombarding him with emails after their disagreements. He even provided alleged text messages from Palmer to back up his claims, which appear to show her apologizing for the incidents.

Darius Jackson Accuses Keke Palmer Of Domestic Violence

“I’m sorry for hitting you,” one of the alleged messages from Palmer reads. “I’m sorry for being afraid to lose you and that turning into me acting out of fear and desperation. That was not the best me that you received and I’m sorry for that.” This latest development has come as a shock to fans and peers, prompting plenty of them to chime in. Jackson's brother, Sarunas, even recently retweeted a post suggesting that Palmer owes him an apology. Tasha K also shared her take on the situation, claiming that Palmer "allowed the public to think that Darius was abusive all because HE DIDNT WANT HER anymore."

"The public emasculated him, called him broke, and all sorts of horrible things over a bitter woman NOT understanding her worth & value so much so she couldn’t fathom how dare a so-called BROKE man could walk away from a BROKEN woman," she added. What do you think of Darius Jackson accusing Keke Palmer of domestic violence? What about him filing for a restraining order against her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

