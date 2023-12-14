Darius Jackson Gets "Baptized," Thanks Supporters And God

Earlier this week, Darius Jackson took to social media to announce that he recently got baptized. He shared a dramatic Instagram post, which features footage of the fitness trainer working out accompanied by intense audio. He wrote a lengthy message in the caption, thanking his supporters as well as God.

"There’s A LOT I can say but not allowed to say. And at this point, don’t even want to say," he began. "I will say, however, that God is & will always be your greatest ally. I have put my trust, patience, timing & entire life onto him so that I can continue to get through the days. Lord Jesus has been with me throughout & has strengthen me to the point where I am continuing to push forward & not looking back."

Darius Jackson Shares Message On Instagram

"He’s surrounded me with friends & family that has always been there as well as sending me love from many individuals who have reached out. And for that, I thank you," he continued. "Extremely blessed to have repent & be baptized in the name of our Lord Jesus. But the work doesn’t stop, there’s so much I have to do in order to be fulfilled. Saving myself was the 1st step," he concluded, "ACTS 2:38." Jackson's post follows some recent damning allegations made by the mother of his child, Keke Palmer, who accused him of domestic violence in November.

The two parties later agreed to handle things privately, and Palmer dropped her request for a restraining order. Reportedly, the two of them plan to attend mediation together in the near future. Later reports suggested, however, that the restraining order is still in place for the protection of her and their son, Leodis. What do you think of Darius Jackson claiming that he got Baptized recently? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

