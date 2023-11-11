Darius Jackson & Keke Palmer Fight: He Wrote Post About High Emotions On Day Of Alleged Abuse

Since Darius Jackson first shamed his co-parent Keke Palmer for wearing a sexy dress to Usher's Las Vegas residency, fans of the former child star have been curious about the status of her relationship. The 30-year-old has played coy about whether she and Jackson worked through their issues, though we did see them post together a handful of times since then. While outsiders assumed that everything was going well between Palmer and her man, it turns out some serious physical abuse was allegedly unfolding behind closed doors. Now, all the receipts are coming out.

We've already seen stills from home security footage of Jackson putting his hands on the Chicago native multiple times. One of the instances was earlier this month, on November 5th. "Darius trespassed into my home, physically attacked me, knocked me over my couch and pinned me down, and stole my phone after I threatened to call the police," Palmer wrote when requesting a restraining order from authorities. Interestingly, social media sleuths have uncovered a tweet from the personal trainer hinting at emotions running high, posted that same day.

Darius Jackson's Twitter Feed Raises Eyebrows

"Gonna step away til the next #Eagles game," he wrote last Sunday evening. "Tryna get my mental & emotions back on track. Go Birds." Elsewhere, insiders have told PEOPLE that it was the scuffle between the couple during the Usher show that marked "the beginning of the end" of their relationship. The primary cause of their breakup was "the physical and emotional abuse inflicted on [her] by [him] throughout [their] relationship."

Ahead of the weekend, even more harrowing details about Darius Jackson's behaviour toward his co-parent and their son began to surface. According to Keke Palmer's court documents, Leodis' father spoke to her about understanding why animals eat their own young and once engaged in a near-match of tug of war with her while changing his diaper. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

