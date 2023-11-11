Darius Jackson Empathized With Male Animals Who Eat Their Young, Keke Palmer’s Court Filings Claim

Keke Palmer's relationship has all eyes on her for the second time this year, though things are dramatically worse this time around. The first time she and Darius Jackson turned heads was due to his jealousy over her interaction with Usher at the R&B star's Las Vegas residency. Now, the former child star just got a restraining order against Jackson. In addition, she has sole custody of their infant son, Leodis, after filing court documents accusing her co-parent of abuse in various forms.

Among receipts shared by Palmer were stills from video footage in her home, showing Darius getting physical with her on multiple occasions. Along with those, she also shared harrowing details of comments made by Jackson in the presence of her and their son. "[He] said very disturbing things to me that cause me to feat for our son's safety with him," the Chicago-born actress wrote. Among the troubling statements were some about "how he understood why male animals in the wild want to eat their children."

Read More: Keke Palmer Security Footage Surfaces Following Darius Jackson Abuse Allegations

Darius Jackson's Behaviour Leaves His Co-Parent Concerned

In addition to that, the 29-year-old suggested that "a man's love for his child is based on if he loves the woman." This, paired with Jackson's history of violent outbursts while jealous are serious red flags for Palmer. Besides becoming physical with her, the new mother also claims she's seen her co-parent taking his anger out on Leo, specifically when the baby was crying during a diaper change. "Darius started getting rough with Leo physically and I stopped in to make sure Darius would not hurt hum. [He] was angry and it almost became a tug of war with Leo," Keke recalled.

Darius Jackson's commentary up until this point has been almost minimal, though the embattled father of one did post a public message to Leodis promising their reunion as allegations against him began pouring out. Read what the infant's dad had to say at the link below, and let us know what you think will happen for Keke Palmer and her co-parent going forward in the comments.

Read More: Darius Jackson Responds To Keke Palmer Allegations, Tells Son “See You Soon”

[Via]