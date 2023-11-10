Saucy Santana Seemingly Willing To Fight Darius Jackson For Keke Palmer

Yesterday, news broke that Keke Palmer filed for a restraining order from the father of her child, Darius Jackson. In her filing, Palmer cited various instances of alleged abuse that she endured at the hands of her former partner. She accuses him of striking her, trespassing into her home, and more. For obvious reasons, this revelation has Palmer's fanbase up in arms. The thought of the beloved performer being the victim of any kind of violence is incredibly disturbing. Amid the chatter, some fans have called on none other than Saucy Santana, who's previously made it clear that he's not afraid to throw hands.

The rapper shared a fan's Tweet, advising him to add Darius Jackson to his "list of f*** boys to dog walk." Saucy Santana doesn't appear to be opposed to the idea, responding with a laughing emoji. "So, apparently yall want me to fight Keke baby daddy," he also wrote. While violence is never the answer, some fans are finding comfort in the idea of Jackson getting a taste of his own alleged medicine.

Saucy Santana Weighs In On Keke Palmer's Alleged Abuse

Though Saucy Santana appears to be on the right side of this debate, he recently sparked controversy over a physical threat he made towards DJ Akademiks. The two of them went back and forth online after Ak called out Yung Miami for using a gay slur. Saucy Santana sided with the City Girl, throwing a few jabs at the internet personality in the process. He then threatened to "beat" as well as sexually assault DJ Akademiks, which as one can imagine, raised some eyebrows. This led to an emotional response from DJ Akademiks, however, it doesn't seem as though Saucy Santana intends on slowing down.

He just recently teased a DJ Akademiks diss track, in which he fires various shots at the commentator for his unrelenting criticism of women. What do you think of Saucy Santana's response to Keke Palmer's situation with Darius Jackson? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

