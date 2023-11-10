Keke Palmer Security Footage Surfaces Following Darius Jackson Abuse Allegations

Keke Palmer recently filed for a restraining order against Darius Jackson. Furthermore, he also sought full custody of her son Leodis. Well, last night, Palmer was granted both of those things. For now, the restraining order is a temporary one that will be reconsidered in December. Meanwhile, Palmer will be the only parent in her child's life for the immediate future. This could change, however, there is quite a bit of legal proceeding that will have to take place first.

In Palmer's filing to the court, she alleged that Darius Jackson had physically assaulted her on numerous occasions. During one of these instances, he allegedly grabbed at her neck and even tried to get at her phone. To prove her case, Palmer attached some photos from security camera footage. Below, you can see some of these stills, courtesy of Radar Online and The Neighborhood Talk. These stills can be upsetting to see, so we advise caution here.

Keke Palmer Gets Restraining Order

As the filing suggests, Jackson allegedly got upset when Palmer showed him a picture of her in a bikini. This subsequently led to an alleged instance of physical abuse. “In the bedroom, he slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side," Palmer said. “The next morning, he was standing at the bottom of the stairs near the front door, screaming at me as I was coming down the stairs. When I was almost at the bottom of the stairs, he grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs.”

Hopefully, Palmer is okay right now and getting support from her family. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

