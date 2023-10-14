Keke Palmer’s Adorable New Photo With Son Has Fans Claiming He’s His Father’s Duplicate

Recently, Keke Palmer took to Twitter to dropp off an adorable new photo of her and her 7-month-old son, Leodis. The actress and singer is seen looking all dolled up, rocking a smokey eye, gold hoops, and a sleek black turtleneck. "Me and my boy," she captioned the post. Though plenty of commenters are making note of just how sweet the duo looks in the shot, others just can't get over how closely Leodis resembles his father, Darius Jackson.

Leodis is seen looking relaxed alongside his glowing mother, wearing a cozy striped top with his mousy brown curls on full display. "Looking just like his daddy," one fans comments alongside a heart emoji. "Did your genes even try?" another jokingly asks Palmer.

Keke Palmer Poses With Baby Leodis

Though it's clear that Leodis takes after his father, many others are noting similarities he shares with his mother. "He has your face," one commenter tells Palmer. Fans are glad to see the Nope actress doing well despite this summer's drama with her son's father. Palmer says that since welcoming Leodis back in February, he's allowed her to embrace herself more than ever. "It kind of freed me in a way where I just didn’t care as much," she shared at an event in July. “And so the fact that I didn’t care, it made me just have an ease and a comfortability and a love for myself in a way that I didn’t have before." She went on to describe how having her son gave her a "deep confidence and empowerment," noting how she was "preoccupied" with her body before.

Twitter Users Think Leodis Looks Just Like Darius Jackson

Do you think Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's son Leodis looks more like his mother or his father? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Keke Palmer. Check out some Twitter users' reactions down below.

