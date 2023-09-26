Usher Wants No Parts Of Keke Palmer Drama, Refuses To Be Like Trey Songz

More headlines continue to come out about the lengthy drama involving R&B phenom, Usher, Keke Palmer, and her now ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson. As most people know, it all started back in early July at one of Usher's shows with Keke in attendance. The actress joined him onstage and was serenaded as she wrapped her arms around him. It was a viral moment that led to tons of debates on who was to blame for this happening. Some people were on team Darius Jackson, saying Keke was in the wrong for putting herself out there when she had a man at home.

Conversely, others were siding with Keke saying she can do what she wants and Darius is insecure. Then, you had people, like Charlamagne tha God, saying that Usher was the villain behind all of this. It got really messy, and perhaps even more so when the singer had Keke be a part of a music video. Even after speaking about a few times, it was brought up again to Usher during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

Usher Speaks On Keke Palmer

The Dallas-born artist addressed the situation and Charlamagne's comments as well. Usher wanted to make it clear that he wanted nothing else, but to be left out of it going forward. He told the panel, "I'm not Mr. Steal Your Girl, that's Trey Songz. I'm the guy who tells you not to leave your girl around me." Loren LoRosa even asked him if there was any guilt about all the issues that came with it. Usher appeared to be a little annoyed about the question. He shut that down, saying, "What would the guilt be, that I had a great show?" Furthermore, he talked about the music video and why he decided to work with Keke. He says it was to bring good attention and intention and it was just to have fun.

What are your initial thoughts on Usher's comments about the Keke Palmer drama? Do you think he was right in working with her for the music video and singing to her? Did The Breakfast Club try to make him look bad in the interview?

