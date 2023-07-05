Celebrities are just like everyone else, they love seeing their favorite artists in concert. As we’ve seen stars like Zendaya and Lizzo popping up at the Renaissance Tour to see Beyonce, it’s kept fans vigilant to see who may be in the crowd with them at a show. Thankfully, Keke Palmer didn’t make anyone look for her. She shared numerous videos of herself having what looked like the time of her life during a recent Usher concert. Videos shared show Palmer getting up close and personal with the singer. One she posted on her own Instagram story sees Usher singing directly to her.

Keke Palmer is no stranger to showing love to music she likes. Last week she shared a tweet of herself listening to “Barbie World.” The song is the newest drop from the Barbie movie soundtrack from Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj. It also features an interpolation of the classic hit song “Barbie Girl” by Aqua. It follows songs from Dua Lipa, Karol G, Pink Pantheress, and Charli XCX from the soundtrack for the highly anticipated new movie.

Keke Palmer Lives For Usher

Keke Palmer also weighed in on recent drama between Summer Walker and Lil Meech. After a girl was spotted reportedly wearing one of Lil Meech’s chains, Summer responded publicly. The pair went back and forth a few times before everyone finally clarified that things were okay. That didn’t stop Palmer from commenting on the situation. On a podcast with her boyfriend Darius Jackson Keke clarified how she would have handled the situation.

Earlier this year Keke Palmer made her long-awaited return to music with a new album. Big Boss was her first new album in three years following the two-part Virgo Tendencies series in 2020. The new album featured the standout fan-favorite single “Standards.” Throughout the record, Palmer took aim at the music industry and its shortcomings. Most notably the way artists get trapped in its folds and manipulated by those that profit from their work. What do you think of Keke Palmer feeling herself at the Usher show? Let us know in the comment section below.

