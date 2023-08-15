Keke Palmer & Usher Collaborating On “Boyfriend” Music Video After Sultry Las Vegas Serenade

Keke Palmer hasn’t formally addressed the status of her relationship with Darius Jackson after their public fallout earlier this summer. The new father was in his feelings after videos of his partner at Usher’s Las Vegas residency went viral online. Jackson quickly fired off a tweet shading the former child star’s sheer Givenchy dress. Before long, their personal business was all over social media. We saw the co-parents unfollow each other in the hours after everything went down. Some subliminal shots were also later thrown by both parties.

Knowing Palmer, it’s unlikely that she’ll tell the internet any more than they need to know about what went down between her and Leodis’ dad – at least not until she’s ready. For his part, Usher has been sharing his thoughts in recent interviews, but on Tuesday (August 15) we got further clarity when both artists announced that they’ll be dropping a new visual called “Boyfriend” tomorrow (August 16).

Keke Palmer & Usher Work Together After Darius Jackson Drama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

The 15-second teaser that’s been shared on Twitter and IG shows both the True Jackson VP star and the Houston native getting ready separately backstage. “I heard that your boyfriend’s looking for me,” Usher’s famous voice croons as Palmer confidently struts toward the camera. It’s unclear if we’ll hear any vocals from her following her Big Boss visual album on this single, but regardless, the internet is already certain she’ll eat up her starring role in the video.

“When fantasies become reality,” the father of four wrote in the caption of his promotional post this morning. After being labelled a “domestic terrorist” by some, Usher is now also being dubbed a “menace,” among other things, in his comments section. If you still aren’t quite sure who Keke Palmer’s baby daddy is, you can read everything that you need to know about Darius Jackson at the link below. For more music/pop culture news updates, check back in with HNHH later.

