Charlamagne Tha God says that Usher is the bad guy in the recent drama regarding Keke Palmer’s trip to Las Vegas to see the singer perform. The actress attended one of Usher’s shows over the weekend while wearing a see-through dress. Her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, complained about her attire on social media afterward.

“The man walks around the residency scouting on a straight search and destroy mission, looking for women to find so he can pull them out of the crowd, serenade them and destroy their household,” Charlamagne said on his show, Monday morning.

Usher Performs During His Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 15: Usher Performs at the grand opening of Usher: My Way – The Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on July 15, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Dolby Live at Park MGM)

Charlamagne continued: “We ain’t seen him serenade a single lady yet. All Usher gotta do is say ‘Where the single ladies at?’ And you can go serenade them. That man purposely serenaded Keke Palmer. That man purposely serenaded Saweetie knowing she out here with YG now. Winnie Harlow had to sit on her man lap to protect herself from that Goddamn menace, Usher Raymond IV.”

As for how he’d behave at one of Usher’s shows, Charlagne added: “I’m telling you right now, when me and my wife go see Usher, I dare Usher to try and come serenade my wife. Because he gonna be serenading the both of us. I’ma tell her grab the right hand. I’ma grab the left hand, and we both gonna be Usher’s boo when he’s singing ‘My Boo.'”

Charlamagne Reacts To Usher’s Residency

Keke Palmer isn’t the only celebrity that Usher has caused drama by serenading at his residency. He’s also made headlines for singing to Kim Kardashian, Saweetie, and more. Boosie Badazz even recently joked that Usher is on a “take your girl tour.”

