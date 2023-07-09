Boosie Badazz reacted to Usher’s recent antics from his Las Vegas residency on Twitter, Saturday night. The post comes as Usher has serenaded numerous celebrities at his concerts including Kim Kardashian, Keke Palmer, Saweetie, and more.

“AT THIS POINT USHER ON A ‘TAKE YOUR GIRL TOUR’ lol,” Boosie joked. Fans shared plenty of laughs in response. One joked, “My boy on that ‘Homewrecker tour,'” while another wrote, “That man is a menace 2 Society hahaha but go ahead usher cause I love to see it.”

Usher Performs In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 15: Usher Performs at the grand opening of Usher: My Way – The Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on July 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Dolby Live at Park MGM)

Most recently, one of Usher’s concerts caused relationship drama for Keke Palmer. After Usher serenaded her at a recent show, the actress’s partner, Darius Jackson, called her out on social media. He complained about her outfit while writing, “you a mom.” In a follow-up tweet, he added: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Palmer and Jackson appeared to unfollow each other on social media afterward. Palmer later posted a video of her son with the caption: “One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!”

Boosie Reacts To Usher’s Performances

AT THIS POINT USHER ON A “TAKE YOUR GIRL TOUR “ lol — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) July 9, 2023

Palmer and Jackson aren’t the only two who have made headlines for relationship trouble this weekend. Jonah Hill also trended on social media after his ex, Sarah Brady, accused him of being “emotionally abusive.” In doing so, she shared several texts of Hill listing off a series of specific requests that he sent her over text in 2021.

