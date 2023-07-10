Joe Budden discussed the recent drama involving Keke Palmer and her trip to Las Vegas over the weekend. In the city, Palmer attended a performance at Usher’s ongoing residency while rocking a sheer dress. Afterward, her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, called her out for the behavior on social media.

“Keke Palmer took her little hot ass. She took her grown adult hot ass to Vegas with a little see-through sequence ass-out outfit,” Budden began on his podcast, Monday morning. “I’ma light the streets up tonight. She left her man home. Left lunch money on the end table. She said ‘Yo dog, I’m out.’ He was like, “Well, babe we didn’t even talk yet. Where you going?’ ‘I’ll text you where I’m going you mud ass n***a. I left a couple dollars over there for you. Feed the cat and the dog. Make sure you do the chores. Keep the dishes washed.'”

Keke Palmer With Darius Jackson & Their Son

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 29: (L-R) Keke Palmer, Leo Jackson, and Darius Jackson attend the “Big Boss” Closing Night Screening during the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 29, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/WireImage)

As for Jackson’s posts, he complained about Palmer’s outfit while writing, “you a mom.” In a follow-up tweet, he added: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Palmer and Jackson appeared to unfollow each other on social media afterward. While she didn’t comment directly on Jackson’s posts, Palmer later posted a video of herself with her son with the caption: “One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!” Check out Joe Budden’s comments on the drama below.

Joe Budden Discusses Keke Palmer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Joe Budden Podcast (@thejoebuddenpod)

At the concert, Usher serenaded Palmer during his performance. She is just the latest celebrity to have the legendary singer perform for them. Usher has also sung for Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, and more during his residency.

