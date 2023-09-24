Keke Palmer Shows Off Curves In Black Gown After Darius Jackson’s Shaming

Keke Palmer rocked a flattering black corseted gown to the Black Music Coalition Gala in Beverly Hills, California, earlier this week. The outfit choice comes after facing criticism from her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, for her similarly revealing look at an Usher concert in Las Vegas in July.

"Wonderful time at the @bma_coalition Gala!" Palmer wrote on Instagram while sharing the look. "Thank you for allowing me to the be the recipient of the Social Impact Award. I didn’t think it could get any better until my sisters were the ones to hand me off the award! My heart is sooooo full. I THANK THEM SO MUCH FOR THEIR KIND WORDS!"

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson With Their Son

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 29: (L-R) Keke Palmer, Leo Jackson, and Darius Jackson attend the "Big Boss" Closing Night Screening during the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 29, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/WireImage)

Palmer went on to note that she met LL Cool J at the event and is still in shock. "I don’t have all the answers but I try my best and when I fail I get up and try again. To have a positive impact, if even a small one, is an honor to me. Thank you! Also, I met @llcoolj last night and I’m SHOOOOOOOOOOK." Check out Palmer's outfit from the night below.

Keke Palmer Rocks An Eye-Catching Gown To The Black Music Coalition Gala

As for Jackson's aforementioned criticism, he went viral for complaining on Twitter that Palmer showcased her "booty cheeks" at Usher's Vegas residency. “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case," he wrote at the time. The couple reportedly briefly split before reconciling at Palmer’s 30th birthday party.

