LL Cool J needs little introduction. The Queens, New York native is a hip-hop pioneer, laying fundamental groundwork with such hit singles as “Mama Said Knock You Out”, “Rock The Bells” and “I Can’t Live Without My Radio”. Since stepping foot in the rap game in 1984, he’s released thirteen studio albums and two compilations, also branching out into acting, politics, fashion, literature and general entrepreneurship. Throughout his prolific 30-year career, LL has collaborated with Z-Trip, L.A. Posse, Def Squad, Timbaland, Young MC, DMX, 50 Cent, Method Man, Keith Murray, Keith Sweat, EPMD, Babyface, Ludacris, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Paisley, Public Enemy, Travis Barker, Tom Morello, The-Dream, Lil Mo, Juelz Santana, Lyfe Jennings, Dr. Dre, Redman, Canibus, B-Real, Busta Rhymes, Coolio, Boyz II Men, and many more. Most recently, he narrated the Floyd Mayweather documentary Mayweather, released his thirteenth studio album Authentic and was nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Oh yeah, he currently plays Special Agent Sam Hanna on NCIS: Los Angeles.