LL COOL J's "Passion" Is What Fans Are Going To Get Plenty Of On "The FORCE"

LL and Q-Tip are in sync once again.

LL COOL J is delivering more details on his upcoming 14th studio album, as well as a new single from it called "Passion" this weekend. The legendary New York rapper has been working toward a comeback and now we have the official return date. According to Pitchfork, The FORCE, which stands for "Frequencies of Real Creative Energy", is coming September 6 and will feature some impressive guests. Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, and Nas lead the way, but Saweetie, Fat Joe, Rick Ross, and more round things out nicely. Also affiliated with this project is A Tribe Called Quests Q-Tip, who is handling all of the production.

LL COOL J feels he made the right choice recruiting him, and he is promising fans nothing but heat and incredible creativity. "We’re talking 14 tracks of straight fire, all crafted by myself and the one and only Q-Tip. When you listen to this album, you’re not just hearing music, you’re experiencing a whole new vibe, a whole new level of artistic passion", COOL J affirms. So far, we are certainly hearing what is saying, as the lead-off track, "Saturday Night Special", was a luxurious and grand way to kick off this rollout. "Passion" is equally spectacular, as Q-Tip brings a head-nodding boom-bap vibe perfect for the summer. COOL J's performance is equally passionate, as he continues to sound revitalized.

Listen To "Passion" By LL COOL J

Quotable Lyrics: