LL Cool J & Eminem Collaboration Leaks Online, Fans React

"Murdergram" is speculated to land on Cool J's firsy record in over a decade, but that could all be put to rest now.

LL Cool J and Eminem are both making major comebacks to hip-hop very soon, as both have impending albums on the way. For the former MC hailing from New York, his return has been 11 years in the making. THE FORCE, which is slated for a fall release according to HipHopNMore, is already shaping up to be a massive moment for the genre and longtime fans of the hitmaker. LL put out the lead single this past Friday (June 14), "Saturday Night Special", which features Rick Ross and Fat Joe. Then, there is Eminem. The Detroit icon started his album rollout for The Death of Slim Shady already by releasing the controversial track "Houdini".

With two mainstays looking to reaffirm their positions in hip-hop lore already being big news, there could not be anything that could top that right? Well, think again, as rumors are swirling around X circles that LL Cool J and Eminem have a collaboration potentially in the works for the first time ever. The track is called "Murdergram" and there is a strong belief that it could land on THE FORCE. However, there is some good news and some bad news.

Listen To "Murdergram" Leak By LL Cool J & Eminem At Your Own Risk

Let us start with the negative's first. The song is already losing hype amongst the fans, as the song was leaked to X in full yesterday, potentially ruining the chance that it officially drops. Furthermore, the people that did check out the leak felt that Emimen put in a forgettable performance. Now for the positives. Social media users who decided to not play the unreleased version can feel even better about it, as at the time of writing, the leak was hit with a copyright strike. This could mean that Cool J or Eminem's team came across and did not want to spoil the anticipation any further. Overall, it is an odd situation, but the leak community is still a huge problem, especially this year.