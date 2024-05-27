Kanye West, Travis Scott, Gunna, & More Were The Victims Of Massive Song Leak

Kanye West is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, and he has hundreds of unreleased songs. Overall, the same can be said of other massive artists like Travis Scott, Gunna, and ASAP Rocky. Well, according to HipHop-N-More, all of these artists were the victims of some massive leaks over the weekend. In fact, one song in particular caught the attention of fans. This song is about eight years old and is called "Can U Be." It is a collaboration between Kanye and Travis Scott, with the full song making the rounds on Twitter, Sunday evening.

As per HHNM's reporting, there was a Group Buy that was started by someone on Discord. For those who are not familiar, a Group Buy is a group auction of sorts with a set goal. In this case, the goal was $25,000. If the goal was reached, then all of the music would get leaked to the group. Well, the goal was reached extremely fast. In fact, there were some people willing to donate thousands of dollars on an individual level. That is a lot of money, but leaks have always proven to be valuable.

Kanye West x Travis Scott Collab Hits Twitter

It was noted that among these leaks are actual stems, which means producers can do as they please with the tracks. Moreover, some of the songs that were leaked have already released, however, these are simply alternate versions. Needless to say, if you are a music nerd or a super fan, there is going to be a lot here for you to digest. However, we do not recommend engaging with leaks. If the artist wanted you to hear these songs, they would have released them by now.

Let us know what you think about this leak, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that these kinds of leaks are immoral? What do you think music fans should do when confronted with these kinds of leaks? Ignore them? Or go ahead and listen? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

