ASAP Rocky Attributes New Album's Delay To Leaks, But Fans Aren't Buying It

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1043 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Stockholm Syndrome" Premiere - 2021 Tribeca Festival
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: A$AP Rocky attends 2021 Tribeca Festival Premiere of "Stockholm Syndrome"at Battery Park on June 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Maybe there are a lot of "Don't Be Dumb" leaks out there, but that can't be the only excuse ASAP Rocky gives for this now six-year wait.

ASAP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb is one of the most notoriously delayed and long-awaited projects on the horizon right now, and in a world where Frank Ocean and Playboi Carti also exist, that's saying something. Over the years, we got plenty of teases, announcements, merch drops, delays, and comments that, for one reason or another, have yet to result in a new album. Moreover, even singles have dropped that didn't see a lot of follow-up, so a lot of fans are wondering what's up with it. Well, the Harlem creative reportedly spoke recently on one reason as to why his new project is still in the oven.

"Dummies need to stop leaking," A$AP Rocky reportedly remarked concerning his new album's delay, a common and understandable notion. "Every time, it's back to the drawing board." However, this would probably hit a lot harder and ring much more true for fans if they weren't asking where in the world these leaks that he talked about even are. The fact that people failed to get their hands on it is either a sign that they're looking in the wrong places or that there aren't any leaks to begin with, and that there's another reason why there's no new LP yet.

Read More: ASAP Rocky And Big Sean Show Love To Hit-Boy’s New Family-Assisted Single

ASAP Rocky Speaks On Leaks Affecting His New Album: See Comments For Fan Reactions

Of course, even if these leaks are a facetious claim, there are plenty of other valid and understandable reasons as to why this delay is so notorious and lengthy. If we were starting a family with Rihanna, beginning the journey of fatherhood, and getting a lot of extracurricular gigs in many fields, we might pause our project indefinitely, too. A$AP Rocky is in a very exciting time in his life right now, and it's one that doesn't need a new album attached to it to validate or immortalize it. Sure, it would be awesome, but it's not like he is as elusive as some other folks who haven't dropped in a while.

In addition, A$AP Rocky's shooting case also brought him plenty of legal trouble and attention, which is another valid reason for delay. The most frustrating thing about it, though, is just how long he's been teasing it for, and how rollouts seemed so close to manifesting but just missed the mark. Ultimately, we may never know why this new album is taking so long. There's only one way to make us forget about that and make it a much more irrelevant question: by dropping it!

Read More: ASAP Rocky Presses Fan For Flirtatious Advance On Rihanna In Public

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
F1 Grand Prix of Miami - PreviewsMusicASAP Rocky Says His New Album Is Delayed Due To "Dummies" Leaking It2.3K
F1 Grand Prix of Miami - PreviewsMusicASAP Rocky Left Verse Off "Say Ya Grace," Cole Bennett Shares As Fans Beg For Album2.7K
2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci - InsideMusicASAP Rocky Shines In New Fenty Beauty Ad2.2K
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street SightingsMusicASAP Rocky Has Hilarious Reaction To Meme About Rihanna & His New Song With Doja Cat5.4K