ASAP Rocky Attributes New Album's Delay To Leaks, But Fans Aren't Buying It

ASAP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb is one of the most notoriously delayed and long-awaited projects on the horizon right now, and in a world where Frank Ocean and Playboi Carti also exist, that's saying something. Over the years, we got plenty of teases, announcements, merch drops, delays, and comments that, for one reason or another, have yet to result in a new album. Moreover, even singles have dropped that didn't see a lot of follow-up, so a lot of fans are wondering what's up with it. Well, the Harlem creative reportedly spoke recently on one reason as to why his new project is still in the oven.

"Dummies need to stop leaking," A$AP Rocky reportedly remarked concerning his new album's delay, a common and understandable notion. "Every time, it's back to the drawing board." However, this would probably hit a lot harder and ring much more true for fans if they weren't asking where in the world these leaks that he talked about even are. The fact that people failed to get their hands on it is either a sign that they're looking in the wrong places or that there aren't any leaks to begin with, and that there's another reason why there's no new LP yet.

Of course, even if these leaks are a facetious claim, there are plenty of other valid and understandable reasons as to why this delay is so notorious and lengthy. If we were starting a family with Rihanna, beginning the journey of fatherhood, and getting a lot of extracurricular gigs in many fields, we might pause our project indefinitely, too. A$AP Rocky is in a very exciting time in his life right now, and it's one that doesn't need a new album attached to it to validate or immortalize it. Sure, it would be awesome, but it's not like he is as elusive as some other folks who haven't dropped in a while.

In addition, A$AP Rocky's shooting case also brought him plenty of legal trouble and attention, which is another valid reason for delay. The most frustrating thing about it, though, is just how long he's been teasing it for, and how rollouts seemed so close to manifesting but just missed the mark. Ultimately, we may never know why this new album is taking so long. There's only one way to make us forget about that and make it a much more irrelevant question: by dropping it!

