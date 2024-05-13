ASAP Rocky Presses Fan For Flirtatious Advance On Rihanna In Public

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna were in New York City on Sunday night (May 12), presumably continuing birthday celebrations for their son RZA. Moreover, they were signing autographs on the street when a fan made a particularly flirty comment towards the Barbadian singer on none other than Mother's Day. "Rih, happy Mother’s Day, sweetheart." The Harlem rapper took a second to register what the fan said, and then comically turned around to tell them "Don’t be romantic to my girl like that!" He even went face-to-face to someone with a flower for her in their hand before laughing along with them. "I’m playing with you, man," Rocky said before dapping the fan up and the crowd around them remarking on how it's all love.

Furthermore, the couple always runs into fun interactions like this with fans, and though they're not always this wholesome or amicable, they sure know how to put on their best behavior. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have a lot to celebrate and be thankful for, which is probably why they always seem to be having a great time together. Some fans even think that they will spend even more time together very soon, as there are rumors of a third baby on the way. But they are unconfirmed at press time, so maybe it's just fans overridden with baby fever thanks to their little boys, RZA and Riot Rose.

Read More: Rihanna Claims ASAP Rocky’s Fashion Choices Make Her Feel “Bummy”

ASAP Rocky Checks A Fan For Being Too Romantic With Rihanna: Watch

As for the dynamic duo's next moves, they both have long overdue albums to deliver to fans. Recent public appearances and statements indicate that both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still working on their projects... but we've been hearing this for years now. Regardless, a lot of fans already made peace with the idea that they might just be too busy to spend a lot of time in the studio or dealing with a grueling rollout. On the other hand, this anticipation and wait could make the eventual splash all the more impactful, praised, and memorable.

Whether or not these LPs come out, at least Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have a great family life to return to and a whole lot of success and luxury thanks to their craft. They have so much they could do, yet a lot of fans are just happy to see them living life. Not every celebrity has to be a multi-hyphenate. When some of them do things as simple as jokingly defend their wife with loving fans, that can go a long way.

Read More: Rihanna Confirms That ASAP Rocky Is Working On Her New Album

[via]