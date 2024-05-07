Rihanna's MET Gala Absence Sparks Rumors Of Another Pregnancy

Fans are trying to explain her lack of attendance at the yearly event.

Yesterday was the annual MET Gala where celebrities pile onto the museum's notorious steps in one of the biggest nights in the fashion calendar. As usual music was extremely well represented at the even. Pop in particular has nearly all of its biggest stars show out. Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello, Sabrina Carpenter and more were all in attendance. Rap was also well represented with Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Cardi B and many more showing up. But it's one person who wasn't there that is getting quite a bit of attention from fans.

Rihanna is a MET Gala regular and her 2015 dress is considered by many to be one of the most iconic in the event's history. But this year she was absent from the festivities leading fans to ask why. She may very well have just been busy with one of her many business ventures, or as many fans are hoping, hard at work on a new album. But some online have brought up a different reason. Some are claiming she passed up the event because she's once again pregnant. It wouldn't be the first time she surprised fans with a pregnancy announcement while they were expecting something else. She made the revelation of her second pregnancy during her halftime performance at last year's Super Bowl. Check out some of the speculation over her absence below.

Fans Debate Why Rihanna Missed The MET Gala

Recently Rihanna has begun teasing her 9th album in a much more direct way than before. She spoke specifically on the impending release last month specifically saying that the project was "amazing." While it's not the first time she's confirmed that there is a project in the works, the more direct route has fans excited speculating it could be here sooner rather than later.

What do you think the actual reason Rihanna skipped this year's MET Gala is? Do you think she plans on having another child before the release of the new album she's begun teasing? Let us know in the comment section below.

