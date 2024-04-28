Rihanna Teases New Album, Says It’ll Be “Amazing”

Fans have been waiting for new music from Rihanna for what feels like forever, but fortunately, they may not have to wait too much longer. The Fenty Beauty founder hosted a launch party this Friday for the brand's new Soft’lit Foundation, where she gave Extra an exciting update on her upcoming album. The project will follow her 2016 LP Anti, and according to her, there's a good reason she's waited this long.

RiRi told the outlet that she's determined to make sure her next project is flawless. Luckily, it seems as though she has high hopes. “It’s gonna be amazing,” she said of upcoming music. “It has to be — that is the only reason it’s not out yet. If I’m not feeling it and I’m not feeling like it represents the evolution, the time I spent away … There should be a show of growth, right?”

Read More: Rihanna Sparks Pregnancy Rumors As Fans Claim She "Pretended To Sip" Champagne

Rihanna Has New Music On The Way

In this image released on November 9, Rihanna attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video at Allied Studios on November 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)

“I want to play, and I feel like music is a playground, and I want to have fun with it and show truly where I am at,” she also added. As for any potential collabs listeners can expect, she says she's only willing to team up with another artist if it's “very intentional. I’ll know when I have the record.”

One fellow hitmaker fans already know to be working on the album is none other than the father of Rihanna's children, ASAP Rocky. She told Entertainment Tonight this month that they struggled to decide which of the songs each of them would claim, calling them all "so good." What do you think of Rihanna's latest update on her anxiously awaited upcoming album? Are you looking forward to hearing it when it finally drops? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Rihanna Changes Her Instagram Profile Picture, Sparks Fan Speculation

[Via]