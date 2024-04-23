Rihanna Changes Her Instagram Profile Picture, Sparks Fan Speculation

In the social media era, one of the first signs that a major artist is gearing up to enter a new era is when they change their social media. Die hard fans will pick up on the changes immediately whether their social pages are wiped entirely which superstars like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande have done in the past, or whether their bios and profile pictures are updates to match the new era. A new era is exactly when people have been hoping for from Rihanna for a LONG time now.

Riri's last studio album Anti dropped all the way back in 2016 to massive acclaim from both fans and critics alike. But fans hoping for her to follow up on that positive momentum have been waiting and waiting. That's why some online panicked when she changed her long-standing Instagram profile picture earlier this week. She's used a simple black and white drawing as her profile picture for an entire decade now and it's become an image fans recognize immediately. But after 10 years she finally saw fit to update the picture, though it may not actually mean what some fans were hoping.

Rihanna's New Fenty Profile Pic

Once the initial burst of excitement faded fans had to dissect the actual reasons for the profile picture change. The new pic is a slightly bizarre image of a stick figure holding a Fenty product. That led many to believe that the change didn't actually have anything to do with new music at all. RiRi's focus has seemingly shifted almost entirely to her fashion and cosmetics brands in recent years and that seems to once again be the case here.

Though Rihanna has kept details on her new music pretty vague, she did at least recently confirm that A$AP Rocky is working on a new album. What do you think of Rihanna changing her profile pic for reasons that seemingly have nothing to do with music? Do you think she will release her long-awaited new album in 2024? Let us know in the comment section below.

