Rihanna Claims She's Finally Starting Work On Her New Album Soon

The news was met with mixed responses from fans.

Rihanna fans have been waiting for a new album for a very long time. It's been a full 8 years since she dropped her last studio album Anti back in 2016. In the years since she's made one announcement after another with fans hoping for new music each time. But with one reveal after another, RiRi seemed to be focusing on absolutely anything other than music. Most recently, she got fans hyped up for a potential announcement of new music. Instead she revealed that there's a new hair care line coming to her Fenty beauty brand.

But now Rihanna may actually be rounding the corner towards new music after all. With a candor she doesn't typically offer when discussing potential new music, she recently shared a positive update. "now I'm prepared to go back in the studio, so now I'm gonna start" she said during a recent event for the newly announced hair care line. While some fans are upset she hasn't been working on it all along, others are excited for any positive news whatsoever. Check out the most concrete news she's shared on new music in years below.

Rihanna To Start Working On New Album

The announcement comes just a few days after Rihanna scared fans last week. She pretty casually teased that she could retire from music entirely, though many fans didn't believe her. They seemed to be right as she's now confirmed just a few days later that she plans to be back in the studio soon. Earlier this month RiRi was hit with a myriad of new RIAA certifications including four new Diamond singles. When added to her already existing collection of Diamond hits she became the female soloist with the most diamond hits in her career.

What do you think of Rihanna confirming that she plans to get back in the studio and start working on new music soon? Do you believe her long-awaited next studio album will arrive at any point in 2024? Let us know in the comment section below.