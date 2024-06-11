Rihanna Claims She's Finally Starting Work On Her New Album Soon

BYLavender Alexandria558 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 10: Rihanna arrives at the Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party at Nya Studios on June 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
The news was met with mixed responses from fans.

Rihanna fans have been waiting for a new album for a very long time. It's been a full 8 years since she dropped her last studio album Anti back in 2016. In the years since she's made one announcement after another with fans hoping for new music each time. But with one reveal after another, RiRi seemed to be focusing on absolutely anything other than music. Most recently, she got fans hyped up for a potential announcement of new music. Instead she revealed that there's a new hair care line coming to her Fenty beauty brand.

But now Rihanna may actually be rounding the corner towards new music after all. With a candor she doesn't typically offer when discussing potential new music, she recently shared a positive update. "now I'm prepared to go back in the studio, so now I'm gonna start" she said during a recent event for the newly announced hair care line. While some fans are upset she hasn't been working on it all along, others are excited for any positive news whatsoever. Check out the most concrete news she's shared on new music in years below.

Read More: Yung Miami Praises Rihanna As Her Role Model, Fans Question The Comparison

Rihanna To Start Working On New Album

The announcement comes just a few days after Rihanna scared fans last week. She pretty casually teased that she could retire from music entirely, though many fans didn't believe her. They seemed to be right as she's now confirmed just a few days later that she plans to be back in the studio soon. Earlier this month RiRi was hit with a myriad of new RIAA certifications including four new Diamond singles. When added to her already existing collection of Diamond hits she became the female soloist with the most diamond hits in her career.

What do you think of Rihanna confirming that she plans to get back in the studio and start working on new music soon? Do you believe her long-awaited next studio album will arrive at any point in 2024? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Rihanna Flaunts Natural Hairstyle Ahead Of Fenty Hair Launch

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 18, 2024MusicRihanna Unveils Her Next Beauty Venture, Fenty Hair832
FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party - ArrivalsMusicRihanna Changes Her Instagram Profile Picture, Sparks Fan Speculation1.9K
"Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" European Premiere - Red Carpet ArrivalsMusicRihanna Sports A Rhinestone Cowboy Look On The Cover Of Chinese Vogue8.0K
rihanna r9MusicRihanna Teases "R9": Tracing The Rumors Since "Anti"1370