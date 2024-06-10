Rihanna Flaunts Natural Hairstyle Ahead Of Fenty Hair Launch

Rihanna's newest venture is launching this week.

Rihanna stepped outside in New York City on Sunday while rocking a fur coat with her natural hair on display. The look comes ahead of the release of her newest beauty venture, Fenty Hair, which is available now via early access followed by a full-scale launch on Thursday, June 13.

When The Shade Room shared pictures and videos of the look on Instagram, fans had plenty of praise in the comments section. "Maybe she’ll document her hair growth journey with her products," one fan wrote. Another top comment reads: "Best way to prove a product works is to start off short and healthy. Great Marketing." Others came to her defense directly amid criticism of the look. "It’s the black women in the comments for me [eye roll emoji]. Very sad," one fan wrote. "And you’ll swear it’s the white people/ black man who makes you feel uneasy about your natural hair. IT BE YOUR OWN! Smh."

Rihanna Steps Out In New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Rihanna departs her hotel on May 18, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Rihanna announced Fenty Hair in a post on Instagram, last week. “My hair has always been a huge part of my career and personal evolution, and @fentyhair was created to keep up with our hair and lifestyle- while constantly strengthening and repairing our hair with each use,” she wrote at the time. “I can’t wait for y’all to experience this!! hit the [link emoji] in my bio to sign up & shop first!” Check out the clips of the new hairstyle on Instagram below.

Rihanna Debuts New Look