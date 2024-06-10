Rihanna Flaunts Natural Hairstyle Ahead Of Fenty Hair Launch

Rihanna stepped outside in New York City on Sunday while rocking a fur coat with her natural hair on display. The look comes ahead of the release of her newest beauty venture, Fenty Hair, which is available now via early access followed by a full-scale launch on Thursday, June 13.
When The Shade Room shared pictures and videos of the look on Instagram, fans had plenty of praise in the comments section. "Maybe she’ll document her hair growth journey with her products," one fan wrote. Another top comment reads: "Best way to prove a product works is to start off short and healthy. Great Marketing." Others came to her defense directly amid criticism of the look. "It’s the black women in the comments for me [eye roll emoji]. Very sad," one fan wrote. "And you’ll swear it’s the white people/ black man who makes you feel uneasy about your natural hair. IT BE YOUR OWN! Smh."
Rihanna Steps Out In New York City
Rihanna announced Fenty Hair in a post on Instagram, last week. “My hair has always been a huge part of my career and personal evolution, and @fentyhair was created to keep up with our hair and lifestyle- while constantly strengthening and repairing our hair with each use,” she wrote at the time. “I can’t wait for y’all to experience this!! hit the [link emoji] in my bio to sign up & shop first!” Check out the clips of the new hairstyle on Instagram below.
Rihanna Debuts New Look
Sunday wasn't the only time Rihanna has made headlines for her looks this month. Last week, she rocked a shirt hinting that she's retired from music. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rihanna as well as Fenty Hair on HotNewHipHop.
