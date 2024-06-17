Cassie Says She's "So Happy" To Have A Man Like Alex Fine On Father's Day

Cassie showed love to her husband on Instagram.

Cassie celebrated her husband, Alex Fine, with a tribute post on Instagram in honor of Father's Day on Sunday. In doing so, she shared a series of pictures and videos of their family with the caption: "There is just no one like you. I love you @alexfine44 Happy Father’s Day!! Happy Father’s Day everyone!" Fine commented on the post: "my three best friends and French fry." The two have been married since September 2019. They share two daughters together.

Fans in the comments section of Cassie's post were loving their joy. “You literally deserve all the happiness in the world," one user wrote. "My heart is so happy you have a man that loves you and celebrates your children. God bless and Happy Father’s day to your husband.” Another posted: "God said no weapon formed again you shall prosper. God protected you and gave you the life you deserve."

Cassie & Alex Fine Attend Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 21: Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine attend The 147th Preakness hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Track on May 21, 2022, in Baltimore City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Cassie has been in the headlines a ton lately after CNN recently published security footage of her ex, Diddy, assaulting her at a hotel in 2016. She previously sued the Bad Boy mogul with allegations of abuse back in November of last year, but the two sides agreed on a settlement quickly afterward. Diddy received his own Father's Day tribute, this week, from his son, King Combs, who labeled him "The Greatest" in a post on Instagram.

Cassie Pays Tribute To Alex Fine On Father's Day

Check out Cassie's tribute for Alex Fine on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cassie as well as the allegations regarding Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

