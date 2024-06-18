Ashanti Flexes The Ring Nelly Gave Her, Reveals How He Proposed

BYCole Blake74 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nelly, Ashanti (3)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 2 Ashanti and Nelly arrive at E11EVEN Miami during the 10th Anniversary of E11EVEN celebration on February 2, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander TamargoGetty Images for E11EVEN)
Ashanti says she was "completely" shocked by the proposal.

Ashanti recently detailed how Nelly proposed to her, revealing that she was "completely" shocked by the way he chose to do so. She discussed their engagement during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. The two artists reconciled in 2021, nearly a decade after they initially parted ways.

"Never in a million years did I think we would be here," she said during the interview. "Ten years ago -- maybe yes -- but after our breakup, you know, I didn't even think we'd ever have a conversation again. I guess when you go through a breakup, for me personally, I kind of just shut that person out… It's kinda like, OK, that chapter is closed and you just move on, you know, and there's nothing there."

Read More: Ashanti Showers Nelly With Love For Father's Day In Adorable On-Stage Moment

Ashanti & Nelly Attend Usher's "Coming Home" Release Party

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 14: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image created using a star filter) Nelly and Ashanti attend Usher's "Coming Home" Album Release Event on February 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

From there, she explained that Nelly proposed while the two were watching TV in bed. She was wearing his T-shirt and boxers. "I cried, I gave him the biggest hug and kiss ever," she recalled, "I FaceTimed everyone I know… I was overjoyed and shocked and surprised and happy kind of like all in one." She also says the two are on better terms than ever before. "I think just we both are so passionate about working and about building family," she explained. "We are so, so aligned." Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed how their relationship is different this time around. Check out her full comments on Nelly below.

Ashanti Details Nelly's Proposal

Ashanti also confirmed that she'll be giving birth to their first child before the wedding, which she hopes will feature a beach destination. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ashanti on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Lloyd Surprises Ashanti With "Southside" Performance At Final Concert Before Maternity Leave

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Nelly, Ashanti (4)RelationshipsLloyd Leaves Ashanti Emotional After Singing To Her & Nelly's Baby On Stage67.6K
2024 Roots PicnicRelationshipsThe Dream, Producer For Beyonce, Rihanna, & More, Faces Rape Accusation In New Lawsuit2.2K
Buttah Skin By Dorion Renaud Holiday Pop-UpRelationshipsCassie Says She's "So Happy" To Have A Man Like Alex Fine On Father's Day1.5K
FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party - ArrivalsRelationshipsRihanna Flaunts Natural Hairstyle Ahead Of Fenty Hair Launch786