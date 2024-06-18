Ashanti Flexes The Ring Nelly Gave Her, Reveals How He Proposed

Ashanti says she was "completely" shocked by the proposal.

Ashanti recently detailed how Nelly proposed to her, revealing that she was "completely" shocked by the way he chose to do so. She discussed their engagement during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. The two artists reconciled in 2021, nearly a decade after they initially parted ways.

"Never in a million years did I think we would be here," she said during the interview. "Ten years ago -- maybe yes -- but after our breakup, you know, I didn't even think we'd ever have a conversation again. I guess when you go through a breakup, for me personally, I kind of just shut that person out… It's kinda like, OK, that chapter is closed and you just move on, you know, and there's nothing there."

Ashanti & Nelly Attend Usher's "Coming Home" Release Party

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 14: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image created using a star filter) Nelly and Ashanti attend Usher's "Coming Home" Album Release Event on February 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

From there, she explained that Nelly proposed while the two were watching TV in bed. She was wearing his T-shirt and boxers. "I cried, I gave him the biggest hug and kiss ever," she recalled, "I FaceTimed everyone I know… I was overjoyed and shocked and surprised and happy kind of like all in one." She also says the two are on better terms than ever before. "I think just we both are so passionate about working and about building family," she explained. "We are so, so aligned." Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed how their relationship is different this time around. Check out her full comments on Nelly below.

Ashanti Details Nelly's Proposal