💍 Jennifer Lopez Puts Her Wedding Ring On Full Display Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

65th GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
It looks like J-Lo and Ben Affleck may not be over for good.

Rumors that Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck are going their separate ways have been rampant for weeks now. Reportedly, he moved out of their $60 million home a while ago despite them only having purchased it a bit over a year ago. He's also been less consistent in wearing his wedding ring lately. Of course, this is only further fueling speculation that a divorce could possibly be imminent.

Over the weekend, however, the songstress was spotted with her ring on full display. She enjoyed dinner with a friend at an upscale Santa Monica restaurant. While this certainly appears to suggest that the couple isn't quite finished yet, social media users are still suspicious. After all, the house has been getting shown to potential buyers for two weeks already, despite them almost certainly losing money when they sell.

J-Lo Keeps Fans Guessing

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Luckily, it doesn't look like she's the only one still sporting their ring. Ben Affleck also recently put his back on. He was seen out and about yesterday wearing it, after making headlines for shedding it a couple of weeks prior. This seemingly suggests that the pair haven't called it quits officially. It could also just be an attempt to keep prying eyes out of their business.

We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. What do you think of Jennifer Lopez getting spotted with her wedding ring on amid rumors that she and Ben Affleck have gone their separate ways? Do you think this means anything, or are fans overthinking it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

