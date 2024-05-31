Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Spotted Holding Hands Despite Divorce Rumors

The couple were attending Ben's daughter's graduation.

Much discussion and debate has already been had this year over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship. It really kicked into gear earlier this month when full-on divorce rumors began to swirl. Following reports that they had broken up J-Lo got caught liking a post that many thought was a subtle message to her hubby, while Ben was spotted out and about without his wedding ring. Since then those photographing Affleck have kept a close eye out on whether or not he's sporting the ring whenever he's spotted.

Photographers recently caught the pair leaving the high school graduation of one of Ben's daughters. Surprisingly they were holding hands while walking together, though TMZ notes they look "tense." They go on to point out that despite the hand-holding the pair left the graduation separately. After which they returned to the two different houses they've been living in. It's unclear exactly how much to glean from the hand-holding, but the couple are at least able to put their differences aside for a family event. We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck PDA

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen out and about on March 30, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Earlier this week, some potentially bad news for Jennifer Lopez's previously announces Las Vegas residency emerged. Reports of low ticket sales have circulated already about the residency. But the New York Post reported that it could even cost her the residency itself. A source confirmed to them that negotiations over the residency are still ongoing. The poor performance of Lopez's current tour certainly isn't doing much to help her cause.