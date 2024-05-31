Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Spotted Holding Hands Despite Divorce Rumors

BYLavender Alexandria291 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
The couple were attending Ben's daughter's graduation.

Much discussion and debate has already been had this year over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship. It really kicked into gear earlier this month when full-on divorce rumors began to swirl. Following reports that they had broken up J-Lo got caught liking a post that many thought was a subtle message to her hubby, while Ben was spotted out and about without his wedding ring. Since then those photographing Affleck have kept a close eye out on whether or not he's sporting the ring whenever he's spotted.

Photographers recently caught the pair leaving the high school graduation of one of Ben's daughters. Surprisingly they were holding hands while walking together, though TMZ notes they look "tense." They go on to point out that despite the hand-holding the pair left the graduation separately. After which they returned to the two different houses they've been living in. It's unclear exactly how much to glean from the hand-holding, but the couple are at least able to put their differences aside for a family event. We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

Read More: Jennifer Lopez's Dating History—Including Her 4 Marriages

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck PDA

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen out and about on March 30, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Earlier this week, some potentially bad news for Jennifer Lopez's previously announces Las Vegas residency emerged. Reports of low ticket sales have circulated already about the residency. But the New York Post reported that it could even cost her the residency itself. A source confirmed to them that negotiations over the residency are still ongoing. The poor performance of Lopez's current tour certainly isn't doing much to help her cause.

What do you think of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck holding hands outside his daughter's high-school graduation? Do you think its a good sign for the couple going forward? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Relationship Timeline

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameRelationshipsBen Affleck Seemingly Hides Wedding Ring Amidst Marriage Problems With Jennifer Lopez2.0K
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Street SightingsRelationshipsJennifer Lopez Likes Accusatory Instagram Post Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors2.3K
65th GRAMMY Awards - ShowRelationshipsJennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Relationship Timeline4.9K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameRelationshipsBen Affleck Fuels Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors By Ditching Wedding Ring3.0K