Jennifer Lopez Gets Into Shouting Match With Paparazzi During Hamptons Trip

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - June 02, 2024
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: Jennifer Lopez is seen on June 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Jennifer Lopez was furious.

Jennifer Lopez got into a heated exchange with paparazzi during a trip with her kids to the Hamptons. In a video of the incident, she can be heard telling photographers to get away from her and her children. "Get away from me and the kids," she demands. "Go away!"

When The Neighborhood Talk posted the clip on Instagram, fans in the comments section came to Lopez's defense. "Yal clearly here her say 'get away from me nd the kids' .. she doesn’t care, she protecting her kids." Another wrote: "The internet been so hard on her these last few months with all the tiktok jokes. Like literally leave that lady alone. This new generation weird fr."

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Step Out In New York City

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen out and about on March 30, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

The video comes after Lopez shared a picture of herself and her twins, Max and Emme, on Instagram with the caption, "My whole heart." Her trip to the Hamptons doesn't appear to include Ben Affleck, as the actor is spending his summer in Los Angeles. Affleck's daughter, Violet, recently traveled to the East Coast to visit Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez Goes Off On Paparazzi

In other news, Lopez recently had to cancel her This Is Me... Live tour which would've comprised of 30 shows over the course of the summer. The decision came amid rumors of poor ticket sales, but Lopez said she needed to spend more time with her family. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time," she wrote at the time. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jennifer Lopez on HotNewHipHop.

