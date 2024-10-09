Jennifer Lopez Claims No Interest In Dating After Ben Affleck Divorce

The celeb wants to work on herself.

Jennifer Lopez has been one of the most famous people on the planet for three decades. She has been able to dominate multiple mediums, and remains beloved by many. The downside to being so famous, of course, is that her life is constantly under a microscope. Lopez cannot go for so much as a walk without the paparazzi snapping photos and tying it into her recent divorce from Ben Affleck. She decided to get out in front of the paparazzi on Wednesday, however. Jennifer Lopez sat down with TMZ and opened up about the current state of her love life.

The singer and actress admitted that things have been tough since her split from Affleck. There have been pros and cons to becoming newly single, as she laid out. "Being in a relationship doesn’t define me," she explained. "I can’t be looking for happiness in other people.... I have to have happiness within myself." Jennifer Lopez didn't mention Ben Affleck by name, but she did allude to the reason she felt the relationship had to ultimately come to an end. "You have to be complete," she asserted to the outlet. "If you want something that’s more complete." Lopez is happy with her decision, but she did not that it was not initially easy. She liked her divorce to having her "whole f*cking world" explode.

Jennifer Lopez Wants To Focus On Herself Right Now

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen out and about on March 30, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Jennifer Lopez does not yet know what the future holds. She does, however, know that she is not looking to get into a relationship anytime soon. "[I'm] not looking for anybody," the singer announced. Instead of romance, Lopez told the outlet that she wanted to focus on herself and her relationship with her children. This would mark a pretty radical change for Jennifer Lopez, in terms of public image. She has one of the most notable relationship track records of any celebrity in her age range. She's dated Alex Rodriguez, as well as Diddy, and been married to Affleck and salsa superstar Marc Anthony. Naturally, her feelings on Diddy have soured in the wake of recent allegations.