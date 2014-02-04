Jennifer Lopez needs no introduction. Her musical catalogue is internationally known, falling under the genres of R&B, Pop, Latin Pop, Funk, Hip-Hop and Dance - not to mention she's still a complete dime at age forty-eight. Throughout her prolific career, she's collaborated with Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, Wisin & Yandel, Fat Joe, Ricky Martin, Andrea Bocelli, Flo Rida, will.i.am, Mick Jagger, Santana, LL Cool J, Jadakiss, Nas, Cadillac Tah, Big Pun, Marc Anthony (her ex-husband), Styles P, Lil Wayne, Ja Rule, having released seven studio albums and three compilations since beginning her musical career. In 2014, she dropped her last studio album, A.K.A, and after a four year break she's back again in 2018 working on a new album, Por Primera Vez. Stay tuned for updates on her career. (Oh yeah, she's currently worth $250 millon, and counts acting, singing, producing, dancing, perfuming, fashion design and television hosting among her many talents - she's also an avid philanthropist.)

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images