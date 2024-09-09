Jennifer Lopez Holds Hands With Matt Damon Amid Ben Affleck Divorce

BYGabriel Bras Nevares305 Views
2024 Toronto International Film Festival -"Unstoppable" Premiere
Jennifer Lopez at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival "Unstoppable" Premiere held at Roy Thomson Hall on September 06, 2024 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
Someone check the bro code...

Jennifer Lopez is back on social media amid her divorce from Ben Affleck, and she's making sure to head outside too. Moreover, she recently attended the Toronto International Film Festival for her new movie Unstoppable, for which Matt Damon is also a part of the team. In fact, new pictures (which you can view by clicking the "Via" link below) show them holding hands and having a conversation together. Damon and Affleck have been very good friends since they were children, so a lot of people expressed much interest in this interaction. Of course, this is all just gossip and hearsay, and we can't imagine that J. Lo and Matt haven't developed a friendship over the years.

"What fun, what a joy to do something with her," Ben Affleck had said of working with Jennifer Lopez on Unstoppable, which he and Matt Damon helped produce. "See her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend. If you don’t like who you’re working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it’s one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people… Can’t make it look like she’s doing it as a favor to me, but actually she is."

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck In February

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, other salacious rumors around this split is Mariah Carey's alleged glee over Jennifer Lopez's struggles. "Mariah is really excited to be getting back to Vegas and looking forward to proving she's still at the top of the game when it comes to putting on a show and bringing in ticket sales," an allegedly close source reportedly told In Touch. "She's extra excited to show that she's still got it after J. Lo had to go and cancel her concert tour. [...] [She] took a lot of pleasure in seeing her fall on her face. She believes it's karma biting her in the butt because she's not as talented as she thinks and way too arrogant."

In other news, folks recently looked back at a clip of Jennifer Lopez picking between Ben Affleck and Diddy. She hilariously joked that she'd let both of them drown, but that's obviously under a darker context these days. Nevertheless, this new Matt Damon interaction may be interesting, but it's probably not amounting to anything. So don't expect an update on this in the near future... But you never know!

