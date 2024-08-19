Mariah Carey Has Allegedly Taken "A Lot Of Pleasure" In Jennifer Lopez's Recent Woes

Mariah Carey is apparently "really excited."

Mariah Carey is allegedly taking pleasure in the recent drama in Jennifer Lopez's life after the singer had to cancel her tour and has been dealing with issues in her marriage to Ben Affleck. According to a source for In Touch, Lopez's struggles have been icing on the cake after Carey landed a residency at Dolby Live inside the Park MGM Hotel.

"Mariah is really excited to be getting back to Vegas and looking forward to proving she's still at the top of the game when it comes to putting on a show and bringing in ticket sales," the source told the news outlet. "She's extra excited to show that she's still got it after J. Lo had to go and cancel her concert tour." They added that Carey has been monitoring the drama "very closely and took a lot of pleasure in seeing her fall on her face. She believes it's karma biting her in the butt because she's not as talented as she thinks and way too arrogant."

Mariah Carey Performs At Park MGM In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 12: Mariah Carey performs at the grand opening of her new exclusive engagement, Mariah. Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live at Dolby Live at Park MGM on April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The latest news comes after Page Six recently reported that Lopez is furious about the rumors regarding her and her husband. “She’s furious,” the insider told the outlet. “He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together. He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life. They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record—they’re not young kids.”