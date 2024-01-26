Jennifer Lopez & Latto "Can't Get Enough" Of Their New Loves On New Remix

There is not much more to say about Jennifer Lopez. The native from the Bronx has delivered pop anthem on pop anthem for the better of the last two decades. While she mainly thrived in the late 90s to the turn of the 2010s, she continued to find ways to stay in the spotlight. Not many will forget her head-turning Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in 2020. On top of that, she starred in a 2022 film, Marry Me, with Owen Wilson and Colombian singer Maluma.

Jennifer also had a hand in the music department by putting together a soundtrack for it. Even as she ages (barely somehow), she has shown time and time again that she still has it creatively. Hence why she will be coming out with her ninth studio record, This Is Me...Now. This will serve as Lopez's first record in nearly a decade, a sequel to her iconic 2002 LP, This Is Me...Then, and is tied to her semi-biographical of the same name.

Listen To "Can't Get Enough" By Jennifer Lopez & Latto

To help roll out the red carpet for both the film and project, she dropped the lead single, "Can't Get Enough," about two weeks ago. But, now she is bringing a new version with one of rap's leading ladies, Latto. It is agreeably produced by Hit-Boy, but that is not to say it sounds too polished. J. Lo still sounds rock solid vocally and Latto brings a cute verse that matches the themes of the song. It is essentially about being so in love with someone that you wonder if it is even real. She is still "Jenny from the block" all the years later.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Can't Get Enough," by Jennifer Lopez and Latto? Is J. Lo the greatest pop star of the last 20 years, why or why not? Does this track get you excited for her first album in nearly 10 years? Which version is the stronger of the two and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Jennifer Lopez and Latto. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Do I still love you? Baby, is the sky blue? (Blue)

Spoil a b**** down and he faithful to me too (Too)

You know you the reason why they hatin' on me, boo (Boo)

Can't get enough (Uh), like, let me get some mo' (Mo')

You know when it come to me, he love to do the most (Most)

I ain't scared of ghosts, he bought me one of those

