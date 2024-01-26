Ice Spice Unleashes Bold New Anthem “Think You The Sh*t (Fart)” To Kick Off 2024

Ice Spice, the rap sensation on a meteoric rise, has just dropped her first release of 2024 with the unconventional track, "THINK U THE SHIT (FART)." The song introduces a unique and attention-grabbing element, with Ice Spice drawing comparisons between herself and another woman using the now-viral line: "Think you the shit, bitch? You not even the fart." This distinct choice of lyrics in the opening chorus has quickly become a talking point, capturing the curiosity of listeners and igniting discussions across social media platforms.

“Think You The Sh*t (Fart)” serves as a bold declaration of assertive self-confidence and superiority. Ice Spice employs direct and unapologetic language to establish dominance over her peers, touching on themes of wealth, physical appeal, and personal prowess. The lyrics reflect a contemporary cultural emphasis on material success and individual empowerment in competitive environments. The song's first snippet made its debut on Ice Spice's social media channels on January 7, 2024. Accompanied by an image/meme featuring Nintendo character Mario, the snippet unveiled the now-iconic lyrics of the chorus beneath him.

Moreover, this strategic teaser created immediate buzz and anticipation, signaling the beginning of Ice Spice's highly anticipated 2024 rollout campaign. After all, she is set to perform at Coachella this year. Ice Spice's trajectory in the rap scene has been nothing short of extraordinary. In the past two years, she has rapidly ascended to fame, making appearances in advertisements for Dunkin Donuts and Starry. Her contribution of the hit track "Barbie World" with Nicki Minaj, to a super-successful film soundtrack further solidified her status as one of rap's fastest rising stars.

Despite her previous successes, the rap princess has kept fans eagerly awaiting her debut album. With the release of “Think You The Sh*t (Fart)” it seems the long-awaited album's rollout campaign is finally kicking into high gear in 2024. The artist's ability to blend bold lyricism with a unique sound continues to captivate audiences, ensuring that she remains a force to be reckoned with in the ever-evolving landscape of hip-hop. As fans anxiously await more details on the forthcoming album, the release of this bold new anthem sets the stage for what promises to be another groundbreaking chapter in Ice Spice's musical journey.

Quotable Lyrics

Think you the sh*t, b*tch?

You not even the fart (Grrah)

I be goin' hard (Grrah)

I'm breakin' they hearts, like

B*tches be quick, but I'm quicker (Like)

B*tches be thick, but I'm thicker (Like)

She could be rich, but I'm richer (Damn)

