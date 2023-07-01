“Barbie” Viewers Get Down To Nicki Minaj And Ice Spice’s Collab During Credits

A new clip shows a few fans getting down to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s collab during the credits of the Barbie movie. The duo dropped the song, “Barbie World,” at the end of last month, and it appears are though listeners are digging it. It debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the collaborators’ second track together to land in the Top 10. Their other wildly successful collab, “Princess Diana,” peaked at No. 4 in April.

The pair sample Aqua’s iconic euro-pop staple, “Barbie Girl” in the song. Apparently, Nicki was into the collab immediately upon hearing it, as she says she “jumped on it right away.” “There were a couple songs that I didn’t love,” she revealed. “This ‘Barbie’ sample, I loved it. I just wanted it to have a dope drum, and so the one that they sent me, I loved!” It’s clear that Nicki’s intuition didn’t steer her wrong.

Fans Dance To “Barbie World”

They in the theatre getting sturdy to Barbie World 😭 #Barbie pic.twitter.com/dlEsFuoCMy — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 23, 2023

Earlier this month, Nicki also attended the Barbie premiere, posing alongside stars of the film. “I’m so excited to be here for this entire moment, I’m glad that they thought of me. I’m excited just how everybody else is excited to see this movie,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I know I’ve been saying Barbie my whole career and so this a very full circle moment for me.”

The queen of rap was also photographed with Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie in the new movie. “She’s strikingly gorgeous in person,” Nicki says. “Btw, the entire cast of this movie nailed it. The film is so visually stimulating. The actors can actually act, & the comedic timing is actually on time. Bravo. I’ll see it again & give my final analysis around the 21st. Will Ferrell, I [love] U.” Robbie recently spoke on Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s contribution to the soundtrack, revealing that when the film’s director, Greta Gerwig, told her about the collab, she couldn’t believe it. “When she was like, ‘Guess who’s going to do the remix of Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’? Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.’ I was like, ‘Together? Are you joking?!’” the actress explained. “I just knew immediately that all my girlfriends were going to lose their minds.”

