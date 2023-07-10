Nicki Minaj had to attend the Barbie premiere without her soundtrack collaborator, Ice Spice. Still, the 40-year-old still held it down while promoting their “Barbie World” song. While the latter is in Europe performing at various festivals (and ignoring aggressively thirsty munches begging her to sit on their face), Minaj got to wear a stunning Alaia gown with a platinum blonde wig that fell nearly to the floor. It’s one of the first major public appearances she’s made this year. The Trinidadian definitely didn’t come to play with her style or glam for the evening.

Between taking photos with other stars and by herself, Minaj spoke with the press about her work on the soundtrack. She also shared her feelings about attending the premiere. “I’m so excited to be here for this entire moment, I’m glad that they thought of me. I’m excited just how everybody else is excited to see this movie,” the mother of one gushed to Entertainment Tonight. “I know I’ve been saying Barbie my whole career and so this a very full circle moment for me.”

Nicki Minaj’s Barbie Premiere Appearance Takes Her Full Circle

🚨 CALLING ALL BARBZ 🚨 Nicki Minaj says it's a "full circle moment" to attend the #Barbie World Premiere in Los Angeles. 💖 pic.twitter.com/CnAjQ8FBf2 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 10, 2023

The entirety of the Barbie soundtrack won’t hit DSPs until later this month, however, a full tracklist was revealed via @PopBase on Twitter this afternoon. Among the expected titles we’ll be hearing are “Pink” by Lizzo, “What Was I Made For?” from Billie Eilish, “Hey Blondie,” by Dominic Fike, and Khalid’s “Silver Platter.” Other artists lending their voices include Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Charli XCX, and PinkPantheress.

Aside from chatting with the press on the red carpet, Nicki Minaj also found time to pose alongside leading actress and fellow “Barbie Girl,” Margot Robbie. The two looked more radiant than ever in their designer dresses, and couldn’t stop smiling and laughing as the cameras snapped away at them. See the Queen of Rap’s commemorative photo dump at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.

