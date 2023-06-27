Dominic David Fike, a Florida native born on December 30, 1995, is an American singer, songwriter, and actor making waves in the music industry. Recognized for his genre-meshing talents, Fike first garnered attention after releasing several popular songs on SoundCloud​. His childhood was a patchwork of homes and experiences, with music becoming a constant thread. He picked up a guitar at ten and started uploading songs online during high school​.

Debut EP

Fike's breakthrough came with the release of his debut EP, Don't Forget About Me, Demos, at age 22. This EP, reportedly recorded while he was on house arrest, sparked a bidding war among record labels. This was said to have led to a reported $4 million deal with Columbia Records​. His single "3 Nights" from the EP gained global attention, peaking in the Top 10 charts of several countries. It also earned him favorable reviews from outlets like Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and Billboard.

Following his EP's success, Fike released his debut album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, in July 2020. The album charted in the Top 50 in multiple countries, including the United States and Australia. Fike's versatile talents have also led to collaborations with Brockhampton and singer Halsey​.

Dominic Fike Fortnite Concert Series

In 2020, Fike broke into the virtual performance scene as a headliner for Fortnite's concert series. His cover of Paul McCartney's "The Kiss of Venus" for the album McCartney III Imagined further solidified his reputation as a rising star​. Then, 2022 saw Fike expanding his horizons into acting. He scored a main role in the second season of the hit series Euphoria, playing the character Elliot​.

Music Career

Further, 2023 promises to be another exciting year for Fike. Recently, he announced his upcoming Don't Stare at the Sun summer tour in support of his sophomore album, Sunburn, set for release on July 7 via Columbia Records​​. His performance at Coachella and the release of his new track and music video for "Dancing in the Courthouse" have already caused a stir​4​. His Coachella set also received praise from the likes of Drake, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Cara Delevigne, and Rolling Stone​.

Dominic Fike's journey, from the "Forest of Avalon" to the stages of Coachella, is a testament to his talent and the transformative power of music. He continues to captivate audiences worldwide, making him an artist to watch in the years to come.