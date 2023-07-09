A few years ago, Dominic Fike was a relatively low-key artist, best known for his affiliation with BROCKHAMPTON. Now, however, he’s made a name for himself as a main character on one of HBO’s biggest shows, which could only be topped by the arrival of his sophomore album. Sunburn, a 15-track release with just one guest appearance from Weezer, landed this past New Music Friday (July 7), and so far, fans seem to be loving it even more than Fike’s 2020 debut.

On What Could Possibly Go Wrong the Florida-born artist operated solo across 14 titles. “Why,” “Superstar Sh*t,” and “Chicken Tenders” have become the most popular tracks in the years since, helping to propel his career to new heights. Ahead of Sunburn, Fike shared “Dancing In The Courthouse,” “Ant Pile,” and “Mama’s Boy” as singles. In addition to that, he teamed up with Metro Boomin for “Mona Lisa,” which also appears on the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack.

Dominic Fike Works with Weezer on New Sunburn LP

As Hypebeast notes, the “3 Nights” hitmaker returned to his home state to make Sunburn. He chiefly took inspiration from his own upbringing as well as the culture around him throughout the creation of his work. Over the next few months, Fike will be busy preparing for his first-ever UK tour coming up this fall. He’ll kick things off on September 19 in Glasgow before moving on to entertain crowds in Manchester, Birmingham, and finally, London.

Check out Dominic Fike’s work with Weezer on “Think Fast” above, or tap into the full project on Spotify/Apple Music. Do you think that the Euphoria actor‘s sophomore LP is stronger than his 2020 debut? Let us know in the comments, and come back later for more HNHH release recommendations.

Sunburn Tracklist: