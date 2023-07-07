Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has been pretty busy with his new show. He teamed up with The Weeknd to make The Idol for HBO. The show was popular but undeniably bashed by critics for its acting and storylines. Now that the show is wrapped up he’s likely to turn his attention back to Euphoria, just in time for one of the show’s stars to drop his new music. Dominic Fike returned with his sophomore album Sunburn last week. According to Uproxx, Fike told Zane Lowe in a recent interview that he was almost fired from Euphoria altogether.

“I was so f*cked up during a lot of that show.” Fike went on to explain that it was almost too much for the production team. “I was reprimanded for it. I almost, you know, got kicked off the show,” Fike told Lowe in the interview. He goes on to elaborate on the ways the production tried to keep him sober. “Sam the director and writer, got me a sober coach, somebody to be there all the time,” Fike said. “It did not work.” If all of this sounds familiar it’s because File has told similar stories before. Last year he told an interviewer that he took mushrooms before an audition and it didn’t go well.

Dominic Fike Almost Got Kicked Off “Euphoria”

Dominic Fike’s new album Sunburn only has one feature on it, alt-rock band Weezer. Since neither his breakthrough demos project nor his debut album contain any features it’s the first song on any of his albums to contain one. The album was preceded by singles like “Ant Pile,” and “Mama’s Boy.” He also formally announced it with a teaser trailer posted to his Instagram back in May.

Since his last album Dominic Fike has collaborated with numerous other artists like Justin Bieber, Halsey, and Remi Wolf. He’s also crossed over into hip-hop a few times. He appeared on the Slowthai song “terms” alongside DDenzel Curry. What do you think of Dominic Fike almost getting kicked off of “Euphoria”? Let us know in the comment section below.

