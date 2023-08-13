Dominic Fike Strips Down To Change Clothes On Stage

Dominic Fike stripped down to his boxers during a concert in Los Angeles, earlier this week. He did so while changing outfits on stage in full view of his fans. A clip of the incident is circulating on social media.

Fans had mixed responses to the move when Pop Crave shared it on Twitter. “You either get the ick or you like this there is no in-between and this is just giving me the ick,” one wrote. Another joked: “That man don’t have one song where he need to be doing all that.” Others remarked that Fike is “living his best life.”

Dominic Fike Strips Down On Stage

Dominic Fike strips and changes outfits in front of fans during his show in Los Angeles last night. pic.twitter.com/ZY5Qdk0Wyg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2023

The Los Angeles antics aren’t the only thing Fike has made headlines for on tour. During a more serious moment from a show last week, the 27-year-old paused his performance to reflect on the passing of his Euphoria co-star, Angus Cloud. “I guess I lost a friend of mine recently,” he said on stage while strumming his guitar. “He died the other night, which is wild to say because I don’t deal with grief often. I haven’t had a lot of death happen around me, and this was the first time I feel like I knew the person well enough to cry over and feel something. It was weird.”

“I sometimes look at people like sparks,” Fike continued. “I zoom out, and I think people have wavelengths. If you zoom out far enough, you see some people — probably not a lot of us at all — but I think if you zoomed out millions of miles, you would see this kid’s spark. You could see it from so far away, even if it was a short flash. He would light up a room, any room he walked in. He’s a fucking good dude. I felt stupid coming out here. Like, this is so stupid, doing a show and being happy. But he would’ve wanted me to do that. He would’ve been like, ‘No, do the show, have fun.’” Fike has performances scheduled throughout North America in the coming months. He’ll be traveling abroad in the fall.

