Dominic Fike Reflects On Passing Of “Euphoria” Co-Star Angus Cloud

Dominic Fike reflected on the loss of his Euphoria co-star, Angus Cloud, during a concert in Houston on Tuesday night. In doing so, he recalled how he found out about the 25-year-old’s tragic passing while on his way to a massage.

“I guess I lost a friend of mine recently,” Fike said on stage while strumming his guitar. “He died the other night, which is wild to say because I don’t deal with grief often. I haven’t had a lot of death happen around me, and this was the first time I feel like I knew the person well enough to cry over and feel something. It was weird.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, Zendaya, Sam Levinson, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Dominic Fike, Maude Apatow, Austin Abrams, and Angus Cloud attend HBO’s “Euphoria” Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

Fike continued: “I was on my way to get a massage, which sounds so fucking stupid, at the time, and I got this call. And it fucked me up, obviously. I still got the massage. I felt really stupid. He probably would’ve been like, ‘Yeah, go ahead,’ you know? Even this tonight, I was sitting in the green room, and it felt… You know when things just feel trivial? You feel really small, and the timeline gets sort of stretched out.”

“I sometimes look at people like sparks,” Fike went on. “I zoom out, and I think people have wavelengths. If you zoom out far enough, you see some people — probably not a lot of us at all — but I think if you zoomed out millions of miles, you would see this kid’s spark. You could see it from so far away, even if it was a short flash. He would light up a room, any room he walked in. He’s a fucking good dude. I felt stupid coming out here. Like, this is so stupid, doing a show and being happy. But he would’ve wanted me to do that. He would’ve been like, ‘No, do the show, have fun.’”

Cloud’s family announced his passing in a statement on Monday. They explained that he was “intensely struggling” with the loss of his father, who he buried a week prior. Fike isn’t the only Euphoria actor to speak out on the loss of Cloud. The star of the HBO series, Zendaya, also penned a heartfelt message for the 25-year-old.

